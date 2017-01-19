Carter Alan’s Rock ‘n’ Roll Diary: January 19 in Classic Rock History

On this day in 1994 the Band was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame! You would have thought Bob Dylan would have been the perfect choice to induct them, but it didn’t happen. Who did the honors?



ANSWER: Eric Clapton

What else happened on this day in rock n' roll history?

Happy birthday: Janis Joplin, as well as Robert Palmer!

1970: The soundtrack to the seminal 1969 film “Easy Rider” went gold. The movie starred Dennis Hopper and Peter Fonda. The iconic soundtrack featured tracks like Steppenwolf’s “Born to Be Wild” and Jimi Hendrix‘s underappreciated gem “If 6 Was 9,” among other classics…

1976: John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison, and Ringo Starr were offered $30 million dollars by rock promoter Bill Sargent if the four musicians agreed to play together under the name “The Beatles”- the answer was no…

1986: An intruder lowered himself from the roof of the Dakota Building in New York and entered Yoko Ono’s apartment. He left several notes, a photograph, and a letter to Yoko, who was sleeping at the time. The N.Y.P.D. later arrested the man …

1986: Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band performed an impromptu concert at a nightclub in New Jersey to benefit workers at a local 3m plant…

1994: The 9th annual inductions into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame took place. Inductees included The Animals, The Band, The Grateful Dead, Elton John, John Lennon and Rod Stewart…

