Bob Socci, Voice of the Patriots, Joins Karlson & McKenzie

After Pete’s grand introduction and talk of his last name, the guys got into some talk about hanging with Zolak in the studio and if it compares to hanging with a 5 year old.

They got into the first time they broadcast together and Scott said to him and some other stories.

After talking about emotional driven iconic calls in sports history, they speculated on if something was wrong with Tom Brady and the Patriots being called cheaters.

Take a listen and prep yourself for the big game Sunday!

Karlson & McKenzie can be heard weekday mornings from 5:30am until 10am on Boston’s Classic Rock, 100.7 WZLX. Follow the show on Twitter (@KarlsonMcKenzie) and like them on Facebook. Stream K&M anywhere you go with the free Radio.com app for iOS and Android devices.