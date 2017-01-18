Time for ‘Lite Talk’ With Matt Light on Karlson & McKenzie

After talking about Roger Goodell and what Pete is betting on, the guys had Matt Light on for some “Lite Talk With Matt Light” regarding everything Pats.

They talked about Goodell not making his way to Foxboro for Sunday’s game, how glad Matt was Social Media wasn’t as prevalent as it is now and Tomlin’s response to the Facebook video.

Karlson & McKenzie can be heard weekday mornings from 5:30am until 10am on Boston’s Classic Rock, 100.7 WZLX. Follow the show on Twitter (@KarlsonMcKenzie) and like them on Facebook. Stream K&M anywhere you go with the free Radio.com app for iOS and Android devices.