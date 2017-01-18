Win Exclusive Bon Jovi Tickets: Every Hour 9am - 5pm

Time for “Backes to Ask Us”

David Backes has returned to the lineup since his awful concussion that left him sidelined and we had him return to the show today.

Pete was trying to needle his way into his latest Dunkin Donuts endorsement that we don’t think will happen.

They then asked him if he ever played himself in a hockey video because Jackson claims he’s good in it but then again, you can fudge video games to make your team look better.

Pete then got into real sports talk asking about the team and mental toughness before their game against Detroit.

Then it was time for a new bit called “Let Backes Ask Us” and he actually had a question for us.

Take listen to find out what he asked and if the guys were able to answer.

