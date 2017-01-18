The Hair Dryer Senseless Survey

Today got a hold of someone after one failed phone call and this guy seemed okay with it.

From farming to a devil’s dozen, this guy seemed to think there were really thinking questions until Kevin asked about a hair dryer on a certain body part that made him question what was going on.

When Kevin asked about texts from 2013, this guy laughed his way to a hang up during the last question.

Karlson & McKenzie can be heard weekday mornings from 5:30am until 10am on Boston’s Classic Rock, 100.7 WZLX. Follow the show on Twitter (@KarlsonMcKenzie) and like them on Facebook. Stream K&M anywhere you go with the free Radio.com app for iOS and Android devices.