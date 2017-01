Join Karlson & McKenzie before the championship game this Sunday evening!

The ZLX Rock ‘n Roll Patrol will be set up on the patio of the Renaissance Hotel at Patriot Place from 4 to 6!

K&M will be handing out ZLX swag and you’ll have a chance to win Bon Jovi passes to their private performance at Mohegan Sun!

Karlson & McKenzie tailgating their way to a Patriots victory… at The Renaissance Hotel at Patriot Place… on the Weekend ZLX!