Carter Alan’s Rock ‘n’ Roll Diary: January 18 in Classic Rock History

January 18, 2017 1:00 AM

In 1980, Capricorn Records, the label that signed and broke so many southern rock groups, beginning with the Allman Brothers Band, filed for bankruptcy. The 80’s were not kind to southern rock bands and the profits just weren’t there for the label. Who founded Capricorn?

ANSWER: Phil Walden

What else happened on this day in rock n’ roll history? Here’s the Rock N’ Roll Diary for January 18, from the College of Classic Rock Knowledge – 100.7 WZLX!

1969: Pete Best, the original drummer for The Beatles, was awarded a settlement in his slander and defamation suit against the Liverpool group after Ringo Starr told Playboy magazine that best was addicted to prescription drugs…

1973: A Rolling Stones benefit concert at the Los Angeles Forum raised $200,000 to aid victims of a devastating earthquake in Nicaragua. Mick Jagger’s mother-in-law survived the quake…

1980: Capricorn Records, home to the Allman Brothers Band, Marshall Tucker Band and other mostly southern rock groups, filed for bankruptcy…

1985: Jerry Garcia of The Dead was busted in San Francisco for freebasing in his car. He was ordered into a rehab program and had to play a benefit show for the Haight-Ashbury free food program…

1989: The 4th annual inductions into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame took place. Inductees included The Rolling Stones…

1993: Fleetwood Mac reformed for the first time in six years to perform the campaign slogan song “Don’t Stop” at the Clinton Inaugural Ball in Washington…

2001: Meanwhile over on the right, ZZ Top played President George W. Bush’s inauguration…

