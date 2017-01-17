The Girdle Senseless Survey

This poor guy got the Senseless questions really quick from Kevin.

From taser tag to being broke for food after Christmas, Mermaids that stink to hot showers.

It took a nasty turn when Kevin asked if he was wearing a girdle because he clapped back.

The hang up was shortly after. Squeeze into this survey if you can.

