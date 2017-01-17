Win Exclusive Bon Jovi Tickets: Every Hour 9am - 5pm

The Girdle Senseless Survey

January 17, 2017 8:00 AM

This poor guy got the Senseless questions really quick from Kevin.

From taser tag to being broke for food after Christmas, Mermaids that stink to hot showers.

It took a nasty turn when Kevin asked if he was wearing a girdle because he clapped back.

The hang up was shortly after. Squeeze into this survey if you can.

Karlson & McKenzie can be heard weekday mornings from 5:30am until 10am on Boston’s Classic Rock, 100.7 WZLX. Follow the show on Twitter (@KarlsonMcKenzie) and like them on Facebook. Stream K&M anywhere you go with the free Radio.com app for iOS and Android devices.

