Springsteen Cover Band Pulls Out of Trump Inauguration Event

Unfortunately for Donald Trump, the B-Street Band already have a Boss. January 17, 2017 9:54 AM
Filed Under: Bruce Springsteen, Donald Trump

By Hayden Wright

Bruce Springsteen is one of Donald Trump’s most outspoken celebrity critics, so it was a puzzling development when the B Street Band, a Springsteen cover band, signed up to play a pre-inauguration party. Following intense scrutiny, the band has withdrawn from the Garden State Presidential Inaugural Gala, citing their inspiration, Boss and guiding force as the reason.

“We had to make it known that we didn’t want to seem disrespectful, in any way, shape or form, to Bruce and his music and his band,” said keyboardist Will Forte. “I don’t want to upset them. We owe everything to him and our gratitude and respect to the band is imperative above all else. It became clear to us that this wasn’t working and we just had to do what we thought was the right thing to do and that was to pull out.”

Unfortunately for Donald Trump, the B-Street Band already have a Boss.

