Win Exclusive Bon Jovi Tickets: Every Hour 9am - 5pm

Metallica Promise ‘Unique and Special’ Grammy Performance

January 17, 2017 10:08 AM
Filed Under: Grammys, Metallica

By Annie Reuter

Metallica are promising a “unique and special” Grammy Awards performance. The band revealed the news on Saturday (January 14) via their website in a post titled “We hit the Grammy Stage” where they urged fans to tune in on February 12th on CBS.

Related: Dave Mustaine Says Metallica Didn’t Want Him at Rock Hall Induction

“First, it was a total honor to be nominated, but now this?!!? We’re beyond excited that we have been invited to perform on the 59th annual Grammy Awards telecast on Sunday, February 12, 2017. It’s been three years since we were lucky enough to participate in the awards show when we last performed with world-renowned Chinese concert pianist Lang Lang and we’re thrilled to be asked back.”

“We have something very unique and special planned for this celebratory night,” the statement continued “so tune in to watch on CBS-TV… check those local listings for your timezone and keep watching here for more information.”

While the band didn’t reveal anything more, fans can watch the 59th Annual Grammy Awards filmed live from the Staples Center in Los Angeles on February 12th to find out exactly what this special performance will entail.

Comments

Comments are closed.

More From 100.7 WZLX

Radio.com
Man Cave

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live