George Harrison’s 74th Birthday Commemorated with Vinyl Releases

By Hayden Wright

A comprehensive George Harrison vinyl collection is arriving next month to commemorate the late Beatle’s 74th birthday. For the first time, all 12 of Harrison’s studio albums will appear in the same collection, from Wonderwall Music (1968) to Brainwashed (2002). The collection of records also includes exclusive 12-inch picture disc singles of “When We Was Fab” and “Got My Mind Set On You,” as well as a two-disc package of Live In Japan.

Each record will include exact replicas of the track list and album artwork. Buyers will also get an extended copy of Harrison’s memoir I Me Mine, first released in 1980. The book delves into Harrison’s upbringing in Liverpool, Beatlemania, his spirituality and philosophy. I Me Mine has been expanded to include memories, lyrics and photos from his entire career.

Fans can also buy a companion turntable for the massive collection, produced by Pro-Ject Audio Systems. The limited edition player is adorned with Shepard Fairey’s 2014 art-print lithograph commissioned for the Harrisons.

George Harrison: The Vinyl Collection will be available on February 24.