Does Kevin Karlson Know How To Make Small Talk?

After dealing with the loss of a pet and mice running throughout his house, Kevin’s furnace went out so he had to dial up the oil company.

The oil man said he never dealt with something like this before which proves Kevin’s theory that the house is cursed.

Kevin then tried to make small talk with the guy from offering a cup of coffee and some freshly baked cookies which didn’t go well at all.

After his furnace went out again, he called the same guy back which was another set of issues.

Hear the whole thing and decide if Kevin just needs to keep his trap shut.

Karlson & McKenzie can be heard weekday mornings from 5:30am until 10am on Boston’s Classic Rock, 100.7 WZLX. Follow the show on Twitter (@KarlsonMcKenzie) and like them on Facebook. Stream K&M anywhere you go with the free Radio.com app for iOS and Android devices.