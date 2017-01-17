Carter Alan’s Rock ‘n’ Roll Diary: January 17 in Classic Rock History

David Bowie was welcomed into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame on this night in 1996. Who did the honors of inducting him?



ANSWER: David Byrne of the Talking Heads

What else happened on this day in rock n’ roll history? Here’s the Rock N’ Roll Diary for January 17, from the College of Classic Rock Knowledge – 100.7 WZLX!

Happy Birthday: Mick Taylor – a guitarist for The Rolling Stones from 1969 to 1974…

1965: Speaking of the Stones, they recorded their hit song “The Last Time” in Hollywood, California while on an American tour…

1970: The Doors rolled the tape machines at New York’s Felt Forum to record tracks for the “Absolutely Live” album…

1984: Yes’s album “90125” went Gold and Platinum on the same day…

1990: The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inducted The Kinks and The Who – Ray Davies of The Kinks commented, “Rock and roll has become respectable – what a bummer!”…

1996: Six induction ceremonies later, David Bowie, Jefferson Airplane, Pink Floyd and The Velvet Underground were welcomed into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame…

2003: Eric Clapton and wife Melia welcomed their new baby daughter – Ella May Clapton (sounds suspiciously like Ellie Mae Clampett doesn’t it?)…

Checking the WZLX Ticket Stash: The Boston Tea Party opened its doors at 53 Berkeley Street on this day in 1967…and Joe Walsh played the Orpheum in 1975…