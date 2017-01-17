Boston Emissions, Anngelle Wood 100.7 WZLX, Boston Music, Boston Radio, boston rock, radio dj, rock of boston, rock n roll rumble, WBCN, anngelle wood wzlx,
Boston Emissions 1/15/2017 | Animal Flag, Crooked Horse, No Hope/No Harm, Petty Morals, Stars Like Ours, Blindspot, In The Meantime, Tenafly Vipers, Fantasy Pillow, Heavy Necker, Coaches, Rolling Nectar

Sunday Nights at 10:00 on 100.7 WZLX January 17, 2017 11:03 AM

Boston Emissions playlist – Sunday, January 15, 2017

Count Zero – Bite Off The Roses

No Hope/No Harm – This Living Wage

Coaches – Elizabeth Warren

Animal Flag – Sensation
–Jan 27 at Middle East The World Is a Beautiful Place & I Am No Longer Afraid to Die w/ Animal Flag, Paige Chaplin

Animal Flag – Jealous Lover


Crooked Horse – Maybe

Fantasy Pillow – Cosmic Weight

Something Sneaky – Brighten

Blindspot – Every Time You Close Your Eyes
–Feb 25 at Middle East upstairs with Carissa Johnson, Aeronaut Down, Wonder City

Petty Morals – Mean Girls
–Saturday Jan 21 O’Brien’s Allston – ACLU BENEFIT featuring Petty Morals, Stars Like Ours, Carissa Johnson, DJ Leah V

Stars Like Ours – Radio

Tenafly Vipers – Napalm Discipline
–Feb 24 at O’Brien’s Allston

Pile – Texas

In The Meantime – Broken Pieces

Red Red Rockit – Bad Bad Woman
–Thurs Jan 19 at Plough and Stars with Eric Salt and the Electric City

Heavy Necker – Trance End
–Sat Jan 28 at Midway Café, Jamaica Plain with Test Meat, Oxblood Forge, Wrought Iron Hex

Rolling Nectar – Path To The Moon
–Tues Feb 14 at Middle East up with Goodbye June Dead Elect

Slim Jim and the Mad Cows – Ace of Spades

Shatner – Special

Caspian – Waking Season

The Russians – LoveSickHoliday

usLights – Dressed In Gold

Pale Hands – Lower Than Low

Salem Wolves – More Weight
–Tuesday Jan 17 at Atwood’s with Amy Griffin

Horse Mode – Highly Respected and Esteemed Acquaintances

Letters To Cleo – Hitch A Ride

Choke up – Hart

The Dirty Looks – Boston

Damone – Up To You

Bundles – Dead Reckoning

Alarms – Black Book

Yellabird – The Old War

Weds Jan 18
Great Scott – Earth Heart, Ozlo, Dirt Naps, Barns
O’Brien’s – Showhaus, NOX, Colbis The Creature, Rad Dads
ONCE Ballroom – Truckfighters, Kings Destroy, Gozu

Thursday Jan 19
Atwood’s – Will Dailey & The Faithless Electors 7 Inch Vinyl Release!

Friday Jan 20
Atwood’s – Tim Gearan Band, Aaron Shadwell

Saturday Jan 21
O’Brien’s Allston – AN ACLU BENEFIT featuring Petty Morals, Stars Like Ours, Carissa Johnson, DJ Leah V

Later:
Fri Jan 27 at ONCE Ballroom – Revocation, Rivers Of Nihil, Bacterial Husk, Artificial Brain

Sat Jan 28 at Midway Café, JP – Test Meat, Oxblood Forge, Wrought Iron Hex, Heavy Necker

Email Show Listings before Sunday night’s show.

