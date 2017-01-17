Boston Emissions 1/15/2017 | Animal Flag, Crooked Horse, No Hope/No Harm, Petty Morals, Stars Like Ours, Blindspot, In The Meantime, Tenafly Vipers, Fantasy Pillow, Heavy Necker, Coaches, Rolling Nectar

| L I N K S |
#RUMBLE2017
The All-New Local Songs of the Week Poll
-all new music added to the show each week will be featured on the LSOTW Poll.
-songs with most votes get played each week. Getting songs played on a big FM station is not bad.
Boston Emissions playlist – Sunday, January 15, 2017
Count Zero – Bite Off The Roses
No Hope/No Harm – This Living Wage
Coaches – Elizabeth Warren
Animal Flag – Sensation
–Jan 27 at Middle East The World Is a Beautiful Place & I Am No Longer Afraid to Die w/ Animal Flag, Paige Chaplin
Animal Flag – Jealous Lover
Crooked Horse – Maybe
Fantasy Pillow – Cosmic Weight
Something Sneaky – Brighten
Blindspot – Every Time You Close Your Eyes
–Feb 25 at Middle East upstairs with Carissa Johnson, Aeronaut Down, Wonder City
Petty Morals – Mean Girls
–Saturday Jan 21 O’Brien’s Allston – ACLU BENEFIT featuring Petty Morals, Stars Like Ours, Carissa Johnson, DJ Leah V
Stars Like Ours – Radio
Tenafly Vipers – Napalm Discipline
–Feb 24 at O’Brien’s Allston
Pile – Texas
In The Meantime – Broken Pieces
Red Red Rockit – Bad Bad Woman
–Thurs Jan 19 at Plough and Stars with Eric Salt and the Electric City
Heavy Necker – Trance End
–Sat Jan 28 at Midway Café, Jamaica Plain with Test Meat, Oxblood Forge, Wrought Iron Hex
Rolling Nectar – Path To The Moon
–Tues Feb 14 at Middle East up with Goodbye June Dead Elect
Slim Jim and the Mad Cows – Ace of Spades
Shatner – Special
Caspian – Waking Season
The Russians – LoveSickHoliday
usLights – Dressed In Gold
Pale Hands – Lower Than Low
Salem Wolves – More Weight
–Tuesday Jan 17 at Atwood’s with Amy Griffin
Horse Mode – Highly Respected and Esteemed Acquaintances
Letters To Cleo – Hitch A Ride
Choke up – Hart
The Dirty Looks – Boston
Damone – Up To You
Bundles – Dead Reckoning
Alarms – Black Book
Yellabird – The Old War
Weds Jan 18
Great Scott – Earth Heart, Ozlo, Dirt Naps, Barns
O’Brien’s – Showhaus, NOX, Colbis The Creature, Rad Dads
ONCE Ballroom – Truckfighters, Kings Destroy, Gozu
Thursday Jan 19
Atwood’s – Will Dailey & The Faithless Electors 7 Inch Vinyl Release!
Friday Jan 20
Atwood’s – Tim Gearan Band, Aaron Shadwell
Saturday Jan 21
O’Brien’s Allston – AN ACLU BENEFIT featuring Petty Morals, Stars Like Ours, Carissa Johnson, DJ Leah V
Later:
Fri Jan 27 at ONCE Ballroom – Revocation, Rivers Of Nihil, Bacterial Husk, Artificial Brain
Sat Jan 28 at Midway Café, JP – Test Meat, Oxblood Forge, Wrought Iron Hex, Heavy Necker
Email Show Listings before Sunday night’s show.