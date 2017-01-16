Would You Miss A Patriots Game For a Concert?

The Patriots game was Saturday night and there also was a show titled “Freakfest 8” in Providence.

Mike went to Freakfest while the rest of the show went to Jake N Joes to watch the game.

After Pete had some questions for Steve DeOssie in studio breaking down the game, Kevin asked listeners if they would ever miss a Patriots game for concert.

Mike found one of the few Pats in attendance to get their perspective.

Hear the difference.

