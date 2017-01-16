The Dilemma-aid Senseless Survey

We actually got someone to pick up the phone on a Monday that people usually have off.

This guy was asked about weather on his phone, hyperspace in the snow, how long until Trump will try to put his face on our money until a question about coffee got this guy really miffed.

He didn’t make dilemma-aid out of it. Take a listen.

Karlson & McKenzie can be heard weekday mornings from 5:30am until 10am on Boston’s Classic Rock, 100.7 WZLX. Follow the show on Twitter (@KarlsonMcKenzie) and like them on Facebook. Stream K&M anywhere you go with the free Radio.com app for iOS and Android devices.