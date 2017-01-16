Houston Texans Were Doomed by Alexa And The Masons?

After poking around on YouTube, we found some interesting videos regarding the Houston Texans taking on the New England Patriots.

Alexa, the voice activated system from Amazon, was telling people that Texans weren’t going to fare well in different wording.

Hear what Alexa said as well as a guy that claims the Masons are responsible for fixing the game.

