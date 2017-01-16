Here’s the Latest ‘Fat Farm’ Update from Pete McKenzie

Well two weeks in, they have a quitter already going from 8 to 7 in Pete’s little Fat Farm which is a group of bar buddies betting on who will lose the most weight.

After Kevin brought up Blue Monday, we got into the audio of the latest weigh in of the results, Pete has lost 13 pounds in two weeks after fixing some bad math.

It didn’t take long for them to plan a rewards dinner.

They then all commiserated over how tough it was to eat during this.

