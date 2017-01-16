Weekend ZLX: Win U2 Tickets All Holiday Weekend Long on ZLX!

Carter Alan’s Rock ‘n’ Roll Diary: January 16 in Classic Rock History

January 16, 2017 1:00 AM

On this day in 1957, Liverpool’s Cavern Club opened in an old Railway Building. Although the location would change, this is the club where the Beatles got their start. When did they begin playing there?

ANSWER: February 9, 1961 – the Beatles first appearance at the club with John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison, Stuart Sutcliffe on bass and Pete Best on drums. By August 1963, they had played there 292 times!

What else happened on this day in rock n’ roll history? Here’s the Rock N’ Roll Diary for January 16, from the College of Classic Rock Knowledge – 100.7 WZLX!

1975: Paul McCartney & Wings arrived in New Orleans to record the “Venus And Mars” album…

1976: “Frampton Comes Alive” was released. It spent 10 weeks at #1 and made Peter Frampton a superstar…

1979: Gregg Allman and Cher divorced…

1980: Paul McCartney had a bad day – he was busted at Tokyo airport with several ounces of marijuana in his baggage. Wings was about to tour Japan, but McCartney’s nine-day jail sentence put an end to that…

1988: George Harrison’s single “Got My Mind Set On You” got to #1 in the U.S., almost 24 years after he first hit the top of the charts with The Beatles’ “I Want to Hold Your Hand”…

1991: The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inducted The ByrdsDon Henley did the induction speech and then jammed with Jackson Browne and The Byrds later on…

1994: Bryan Adams became the first western entertainer to play in Vietnam since the end of the war…

