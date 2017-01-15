Carter Alan’s Rock ‘n’ Roll Diary: January 15 in Classic Rock History

In 1982 the Police played the Boston Garden. Later that year, a solo Sting starred in what movie?



ANSWER: “Brimstone & Treacle,” which he also wrote the music for.

What else happened on this day in rock n’ roll history? Here’s the Rock N’ Roll Diary for January 15, from the College of Classic Rock Knowledge – 100.7 WZLX!

Happy Birthday: Ronnie Van Zandt, the singer of Lynyrd Skynyrd who perished in the band’s plane crash in 1977…

1965: The Who released their first single “I Can’t Explain”. The record label had originally pressed only 1000 copies but quickly had to make a hundred thousand more to cover the demand in England…

1967: The Rolling Stones performed on the Ed Sullivan Show and were forced to change the lyrics to “Let’s Spend the Night Together” to “Let’s Spend Some Time Together”…

1992: The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame honors were bestowed on Jimi Hendrix, The Yardbirds and rock promoter Bill Graham…

1992: Dee Murray, the longtime bassist for Elton John, died of cancer – he was 45…

1994: Harry Nilsson died of heart disease. Nilsson was known for songs such as “Everybody’s Talking,” “Cocoanut” and “Jump Into the Fire.” He was 53…

Checking the WZLX Ticket Stash: Traffic performed at the Orpheum in 1972…and in ’82 The Police were at the Boston Garden…