Carter Alan’s Rock ‘n’ Roll Diary: January 14 in Classic Rock History

Bob Dylan and the Band played the Boston Garden on this night in 1974. This was the much-heralded comeback of Dylan and the first time he’d been on tour in how many years?



ANSWER: The previous tour had been in 1966, so eight.

Happy Birthday: Zakk Wylde, guitarist for Ozzy Osbourne …

1966: David Jones changed his name to David Bowie so as not to be confused with Davy Jones of The Monkees…

1967: Golden Gate Park in San Francisco played hosted to the first “Human Be-In” – an event that featured music from The Grateful Dead, Jefferson Airplane and Quicksilver Messenger Service as well as pro-drug messages from speakers Alan Ginsburg and Dr. Timothy Leary…

1969: “Monterey Pop,” a film about the famous Monterey Pop Festival of 1967, opened in theaters…

1989: Paul McCartney released the “Back in the U.S.S.R.” album exclusively in Russia. Bootleg copies sold in the U.S. For as much as $1000! 2 years later, it became available in the states for a much more reasonable price…

1989: U2’s “Rattle and Hum” album was certified Platinum…

1995: Neil Young and Pearl Jam performed together for the voters for change benefit in Washington D.C…

