Carter Alan’s Rock ‘n’ Roll Diary: January 14 in Classic Rock History

January 14, 2017 1:00 AM

Bob Dylan and the Band played the Boston Garden on this night in 1974. This was the much-heralded comeback of Dylan and the first time he’d been on tour in how many years?

ANSWER: The previous tour had been in 1966, so eight.

What else happened on this day in rock n’ roll history? Here’s the Rock N’ Roll Diary for January 14, from the College of Classic Rock Knowledge – 100.7 WZLX!

Happy Birthday: Zakk Wylde, guitarist for Ozzy Osbourne

1966: David Jones changed his name to David Bowie so as not to be confused with Davy Jones of The Monkees

1967: Golden Gate Park in San Francisco played hosted to the first “Human Be-In” – an event that featured music from The Grateful Dead, Jefferson Airplane and Quicksilver Messenger Service as well as pro-drug messages from speakers Alan Ginsburg and Dr. Timothy Leary

1969: “Monterey Pop,” a film about the famous Monterey Pop Festival of 1967, opened in theaters…

1989: Paul McCartney released the “Back in the U.S.S.R.” album exclusively in Russia. Bootleg copies sold in the U.S. For as much as $1000! 2 years later, it became available in the states for a much more reasonable price…

1989: U2’s “Rattle and Hum” album was certified Platinum…

1995: Neil Young and Pearl Jam performed together for the voters for change benefit in Washington D.C…

In the WZLX Ticket Stash: Bob Dylan & The Band played Boston Garden in 1974…

