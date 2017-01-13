Karlson & McKenzie Talk to Drew Lynch In Studio

From America’s Got Talent fame, Drew Lynch is in town performing at the Red Hook Comedy series over the weekend.

We had him in studio to talk about his time on America’s Got Talent and stuttering. We also asked if he’s been accused of faking it and possibly getting rid of it, his ex-girlfriend, and old comics.

Check it out!

Karlson & McKenzie can be heard weekday mornings from 5:30am until 10am on Boston’s Classic Rock, 100.7 WZLX. Follow the show on Twitter (@KarlsonMcKenzie) and like them on Facebook. Stream K&M anywhere you go with the free Radio.com app for iOS and Android devices.