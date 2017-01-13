Win Private Bon Jovi Concert Tickets: Weekdays at :30 past from 6:30am - 5:30pm!

Join Us For the 2017 WZLX Blood Drive

January 13, 2017 3:11 PM
Filed Under: blood drive

Give The Gift of Life This Winter with 100.7 WZLX!

The WZLX American Red Cross Blood Drive is back and redder than ever, with your help!

Join Boston’s Classic Rock, 100.7 WZLX on Friday, January 27th at one of two Boston-area locations.

Help the Red Cross end an emergency need for blood and join us to roll up a sleeve! Visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-RED-CROSS to make your appointment today!

Scoreboard Sports Bar and Grill (Crowne Plaza)
11:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
15 Middlesex Canal Park Drive, Woburn

Boston Marriott Quincy
1:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.
1000 Marriott Drive, Quincy

