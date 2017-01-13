Win Private Bon Jovi Concert Tickets: Weekdays at :30 past from 6:30am - 5:30pm!

Carter Alan’s Rock ‘n’ Roll Diary: January 13 in Classic Rock History

January 13, 2017 1:00 AM

Happy birthday to guitarist Trevor Rabin who was a driving force in the reboot of Yes in 1983. He recently rejoined his Yes-mates in what band?

ANSWER: ARW (Anderson, Rabin, Wakeman)

What else happened on this day in rock n’ roll history? Here’s the Rock N’ Roll Diary for January 13, from the College of Classic Rock Knowledge – 100.7 WZLX!

Happy Birthday: Trevor Rabin – guitarist in Yes from 1983 to 1994…

1973: Eric Clapton made his stage comeback after a highly-publicized recovery from heroin addiction. The concert took place at London’s Rainbow Theater and was organized by Pete Townshend. Steve Winwood, Jim Capaldi and Ron Wood also played in Clapton’s band that night. The show was recorded and released as “The Rainbow Concert”…

1976: Greg Allman found himself in demand by the legal system. A grand jury in Georgia investigating a drug ring subpoenaed Allman in connection with that case…

1979: The YMCA filed a lawsuit against The Village People over – what else? – the song “YMCA”. The suit was later dropped Trevor Rabin ruptured his spleen in a Miami swimming pool accident in 1984 making for a very unpleasant birthday celebration that year!

2003: Pete Townshend was arrested on suspicion of possessing indecent images of children. Townshend said access of an internet web site advertising child pornography was for research on an autobiography. No charges were ever filed…

