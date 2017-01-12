The Drapes Senseless Survey

This sweet sounding woman took the call from Kevin this morning and is probably regretting it all day long.

From dryer sheets in sweatpants, pregnancy test commercials should show people relieved at negative results, bringing pleasantly plump back and when a personal question about “drapes” come up, she hung up on Kevin.

Kevin tried to blame Heather for the last question.

