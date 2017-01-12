Karlson & McKenzie: Does That Make Me A Bad Person?

Today on the docket…

Faking an injury to get out of working out with the wife, how soon to start dating after a wife passes, putting cow manure in a car, and skipping a wife’s birthday to go to the Pats playoff game.

Do these decisions make these listeners bad people? Let’s see how our panel of judges on the Karlson & McKenzie show decided.

Karlson & McKenzie can be heard weekday mornings from 5:30am until 10am on Boston’s Classic Rock, 100.7 WZLX. Follow the show on Twitter (@KarlsonMcKenzie) and like them on Facebook. Stream K&M anywhere you go with the free Radio.com app for iOS and Android devices.