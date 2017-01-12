Win Private Bon Jovi Concert Tickets: Weekdays at :30 past from 6:30am - 5:30pm!

Carter Alan’s Rock ‘n’ Roll Diary: January 12 in Classic Rock History

January 12, 2017 1:00 AM

The Eagles were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame on this night in 1998. What member of the band was not present?

ANSWER: They were all there! All seven members, past and present at the time, reunited for the first time ever.

What else happened on this day in rock n’ roll history? Here’s the Rock N’ Roll Diary for January 12, from the College of Classic Rock Knowledge – 100.7 WZLX!

1969: Led Zeppelin released their first self-titled album in America. It wouldn’t come out in England till March…

1981: The Reagan White House Record Library expanded by 800 albums which were donated by the Recording Industry of America. Among the artists were Bob Dylan and also KISS (because Ronald wanted the best and he got the best!)…

1993: The original members of Cream reunited in Los Angeles to perform at the 8th annual Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony. Also inducted: The Doors, Creedence Clearwater Revival and Van Morrison (Van Morrison and Jim Morrison didn’t show up)…

1995: At the 10th annual Hall of Fame celebration in New York the class of 1995 included the Allman Brothers Band, Led Zeppelin, Janis Joplin and Frank Zappa

1998: The class of 1998 was inducted on this day as well, including The Eagles, Fleetwood Mac and Santana. The Eagles reunited all of its members, past and present, to perform at the ceremony…

2009: Paul McCartney donated nearly 1.9 million dollars to the international rescue committee for tsunami relief…

Checking the WZLX Ticket Stash: Blue Oyster Cult and Rush played the Providence Civic Center in 1979 and The Rolling Stones returned the “Licks” tour to the Fleet Center in 2003…

