What Happened To Heather’s News?!

Heather had a technical hiccup this morning that sent her and the show into a frenzy!

Right before her newscast at 7 a.m., her computer “froze up” somehow and she wasn’t able to access what she had typed out to read.

This gave Kevin the opportunity to give Heather a little talk about what should be done.

Hear how it all went down and if Heather was put on notice…

Karlson & McKenzie can be heard weekday mornings from 5:30am until 10am on Boston’s Classic Rock, 100.7 WZLX. Follow the show on Twitter (@KarlsonMcKenzie) and like them on Facebook. Stream K&M anywhere you go with the free Radio.com app for iOS and Android devices.