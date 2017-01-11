Win Private Bon Jovi Concert Tickets: Weekdays at :30 past from 6:30am - 5:30pm!

Leave Heather Alone Senseless Survey

January 11, 2017 8:00 AM

Discussion and fallout continued from Heather’s 7 a.m. news problem with more discussion about it before Kevin finally got into the Survey.

When it was over, we got a call from former producer Big Head Braden telling the guys to leave Heather alone.

He probably felt bad because he was the original one on the show to be put on notice by Kevin.

