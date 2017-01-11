Carter Alan’s Rock ‘n’ Roll Diary: January 11 in Classic Rock History

Alice Cooper played the Orpheum on this night in 1972. What was the climax of every show on that ’71-72’ tour?



ANSWER: Alice would be fried in an electric chair

What else happened on this day in rock n’ roll history? Here’s the Rock N’ Roll Diary for January 11, from the College of Classic Rock Knowledge – 100.7 WZLX!

Happy Birthday: The “Big Man” – the late Clarence Clemons of the E Street Band whom we lost in 2011…

1963: Hollywood’s Whiskey a Go-Go opened. The nightclub featured many bands, who performed during open mike night, hoping to be spotted by record execs – The Doors were one such band…

1969: Jethro Tull released its first album “This Was” …

1977: Keith Richards was convicted of cocaine possession in London and fined – the charges stemmed from an auto accident involving the guitarist after which the police found 130 grams of coke in his car…

1980: The Pretenders self-titled debut album was released…

1982: The J. Geils Band’s album “Freeze Frame” was certified Platinum…

1998: The Rolling Stones cancelled a concert in Montreal when a storm cut power to the city and ice pierced the roof of the Olympic Stadium where the band was scheduled to perform…

2004: Ted Nugent required 40 stitches to his leg after wounding himself with a chainsaw during the taping of his VH1 reality series: “Surviving Nugent: The Ted Commandments”…

