Bon Jovi Invites Local and Regional Acts To Open For Them On Tour This Year

Bon Jovi is giving local music some love on their upcoming This House Is Not For Sale Tour.

The band has announced that they’re looking for regional artists to open for them in each of their arena dates on the tour.

Bands and artists who are interested in applying to share the stage with Bon Jovi can submit their audition videos through the band’s website.

This isn’t the first time Bon Jovi has invited local and regional acts to join the bill for the night. They first allowed unsigned acts to compete for a slot on their show a decade ago during the Have A Nice Day Tour in 2006 and again in 2010 with The Circle Tour.

“Every great band starts small and builds their rep one show at a time. That’s the opportunity we were given and now we want to pay it forward,” Jon Bon Jovi said in a statement on the band’s website.

“If you’re ready for the arena stage, submit your audition tapes and join us in playing for the best audiences in rock music.”

See the Facebook Live announcement from Jon below.