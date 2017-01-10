Win Private Bon Jovi Concert Tickets: Weekdays at :30 past from 6:30am - 5:30pm!

Pete McKenzie Asks “What’s Up With Chuck?” in 2017

January 10, 2017 9:00 AM
Filed Under: Chuck Nowlin, Pete McKenzie, what's up with chuck

Pete McKenzie and Chuck Nowlin are back at it hitting the indoor links at Fore! Golf for 2017 in a league with a couple other fellas.

Chuck took Pete’s money on a couple side bets which always hurts Pete inside a little and they talk about how Chuck is giving away playoff tickets.

Pete also asked about Chuck’s movie career which seems to be coming to a halt despite what he claims… Check it out.

Karlson & McKenzie can be heard weekday mornings from 5:30am until 10am on Boston’s Classic Rock, 100.7 WZLX. Follow the show on Twitter (@KarlsonMcKenzie) and like them on Facebook. Stream K&M anywhere you go with the free Radio.com app for iOS and Android devices.

Listen Live