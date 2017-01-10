Carter Alan’s Rock ‘n’ Roll Diary: January 10 in Classic Rock History

Happy birthday to Pat Benatar. The singer has had a decades-long career, but what was her first U.S. hit?



ANSWER: “Heartbreaker”

What else happened on this day in rock n’ roll history? Here’s the Rock N’ Roll Diary for January 10, from the College of Classic Rock Knowledge – 100.7 WZLX!

Happy Birthday: Rod Stewart, Donald Fagan from Steely Dan and Pat Benatar…

1971: The trial over Paul McCartney’s move to dissolve The Beatles partnership began in London’s high court. Ringo testified, “Paul behaved like spoilt child”…

1971: Bob Dylan accompanied country star Earl Scruggs on “Nashville Skyline Rag” and “East Virginia Blues” for a documentary…

1981: John Lennon’s “Double Fantasy” album was certified platinum for sales of one million copies – it was the last album he completed before his murder…

1985: Ted Nugent made a guest appearance on the “Miami Vice” TV show. He played a manic cocaine dealer and killer…

1997: Boston’s 1st album was certified multi-platinum for sales of 16 million copies…

2000: Def Leppard had nearly $5,000 in personal effects stolen from their tour bus in Kelowa, Canada…

Checking the WZLX Ticket Stash: Alvin Lee, former lead guitarist and singer of Ten Years After, played a solo gig in 1975 at the Orpheum Theater…