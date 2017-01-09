Win Private Bon Jovi Concert Tickets: Weekdays at :30 past from 6:30am - 5:30pm!

Winter Isn’t Nice To Jackson

January 9, 2017 8:30 AM
Filed Under: Ice, Jackson, MetalHead Mike, Snow, Winter

Between another jump start of his dying car and the recent snow storm over the weekend, Jackson is going 0-2 against old man winter.

Mike had to jump start his car last week and now his pipes are frozen.

Hear how he’s dealing with it, while Kevin was prying into what his apartment looks like.

Karlson & McKenzie can be heard weekday mornings from 5:30am until 10am on Boston's Classic Rock, 100.7 WZLX.

