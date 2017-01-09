Win Private Bon Jovi Concert Tickets: Weekdays at :30 past from 6:30am - 5:30pm!

Pete McKenzie’s Week 1 “Fat Farm” Update

January 9, 2017 9:00 AM
Filed Under: Diet, fat farm, Pete McKenzie, weight loss

Pete and his bar buddies are part of group called the Fat Farm down at his local pub.

They are doing what seems to be an annual tradition to lose some weight after the holidays.

They did an initial weigh in after New Years and this is the 1st update to their totals since.

Hear how the weigh in went down and how Pete is turning into a diet “expert” and we’re using quotations because it’s being used loosely.

