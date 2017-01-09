Pete McKenzie’s Week 1 “Fat Farm” Update

Pete and his bar buddies are part of group called the Fat Farm down at his local pub.

They are doing what seems to be an annual tradition to lose some weight after the holidays.

They did an initial weigh in after New Years and this is the 1st update to their totals since.

Hear how the weigh in went down and how Pete is turning into a diet “expert” and we’re using quotations because it’s being used loosely.

Karlson & McKenzie can be heard weekday mornings from 5:30am until 10am on Boston’s Classic Rock, 100.7 WZLX. Follow the show on Twitter (@KarlsonMcKenzie) and like them on Facebook. Stream K&M anywhere you go with the free Radio.com app for iOS and Android devices.