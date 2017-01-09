Carter Alan’s Rock ‘n’ Roll Diary: January 9 in Classic Rock History

Happy birthday to Jimmy Page! All the way back in 1957 as a 14-year old playing guitar on a BBC television show, Page told the announcer that he had bigger aspirations than music. What did he want to do?



ANSWER: Pursue biological research and find a cure for cancer.

What else happened on this day in rock n’ roll history? Here’s the Rock N’ Roll Diary for January 9, from the College of Classic Rock Knowledge – 100.7 WZLX!

1973: The Rolling Stones were refused Japanese visas because of a drug bust in 1969. The whole Japanese tour was scrapped. Asked about his own personal drug use by a reporter, Mick Jagger replied, “I don’t take drugs. I don’t approve of drugs and I don’t approve of people taking drugs, unless they’re very careful”…

1977: Peter Frampton released his follow-up to the massively successful “Frampton Comes Alive” album – the new studio release was called “I’m In You”…

1982: Queen and David Bowie’s collaboration “Under Pressure” peaked at #29 on the U.S. charts…

1992: Sting made a guest appearance on “The Simpsons”…

2001: A stalker was arrested outside Axl Rose’s home in Malibu, California. She claimed to be married to Rose and was communicating with him telepathically…

2001: David Gilmour of Pink Floyd won the rights to use DavidGilmour.com as his website address. The site had been used by a man selling Pink Floyd merchandise…