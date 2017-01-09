Win Private Bon Jovi Concert Tickets: Weekdays at :30 past from 6:30am - 5:30pm!

Boston Emissions 1/8/2017: Mission of Burma, O Positive, Human Sexual Response, The Neighborhoods, Newfane, You People, Abbie Barrett, #RUMBLE2017

January 9, 2017 2:53 PM
Filed Under: #RUMBLE2017, abbie barrett, age rings, anngelle wood, atlantics, boston dj, Boston Emissions, boston emissions with anngelle wood, boston live music, Boston Music, Boston Radio, boston rock, classic 80s weekend, human sexual response, live music, mission of burma, Natural Disasters, Newfane, o positive, piebald, pixies, rock & roll rumble, ruby rose fox, the appreciation post, the neighborhoods, the okay win, the organ beats, wbcn, will dailey, WZLX, You People

| L I N K S |
| Contact Boston Emissions |
Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | Soundcloud |
Rock & Roll RumbleAnngelle |
| The Watch List | Local Music Venues |
Online at @bostonemissions

#RUMBLE2017  

It was a Classic 80s Weekend on WZLX, we extended it into Boston Emissions!

 

2017 Rock & Roll Rumble logo

Thank you to JJ and Oliver from ONCE Ballroom, our surprise Rumble announcement guests.
2017 Rock & Roll Rumble Dates

15940507 10154979215396789 1517972449575680615 n Boston Emissions 1/8/2017: Mission of Burma, O Positive, Human Sexual Response, The Neighborhoods, Newfane, You People, Abbie Barrett, #RUMBLE2017
fb2017 Boston Emissions 1/8/2017: Mission of Burma, O Positive, Human Sexual Response, The Neighborhoods, Newfane, You People, Abbie Barrett, #RUMBLE2017

Boston Emissions playlist – Sunday, January 8, 2017

Mission of Burma – That’s When I Reach For My Revolver, 1981

Human Sexual Response – Jackie Onassis, 1980

The Acro-Brats – Rebel Rebel

Ball and Pivot – Down, 1985

Pixies – The Holiday Song from Come On Pilgrim, 1987

Ruby Rose Fox – Ronald Regan Killed The Radio – recorded live on Boston Emissions

Age Rings – Rock and Roll Is Dead

The Appreciation Post – The Stroke (Billy Squier cover)

The Atlantics – Lonely Hearts

O Positive – Talk About Love

Campaign for Real Time – Shout

The Organ Beats – Shake A Leg (AC/DC cover)

The Neighborhoods – King of Rats

Permafrost – Sequin In Your Dress

Piebald – American Hearts

You People – Jokes
-Sunday at O’Brien’s, Allston w/ Christopher Leaf (ex-Young Leaves), Shiloh, and Early Bird

Natural Disasters – Modern Age

Newfane – Ruins

Nate Leavitt – Alone Again (Dokken cover)

Morphine – The Night

The Okay Win – Reaction

Abbie Barrett – Here to Stay
-Jan 28 at ONCE Ballroom with Rhett Miller of Old 57s

Airport – It’s True

Will Dailey – I would Die 4 U (Prince cover)

rumble2017stdposter Boston Emissions 1/8/2017: Mission of Burma, O Positive, Human Sexual Response, The Neighborhoods, Newfane, You People, Abbie Barrett, #RUMBLE2017

More from Boston Emissions with Anngelle Wood
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.7 WZLX

Radio.com
Man Cave

Listen Live