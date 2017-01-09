Boston Emissions 1/8/2017: Mission of Burma, O Positive, Human Sexual Response, The Neighborhoods, Newfane, You People, Abbie Barrett, #RUMBLE2017

| L I N K S |

It was a Classic 80s Weekend on WZLX, we extended it into Boston Emissions!

Thank you to JJ and Oliver from ONCE Ballroom, our surprise Rumble announcement guests.

2017 Rock & Roll Rumble Dates







Boston Emissions playlist – Sunday, January 8, 2017

Mission of Burma – That’s When I Reach For My Revolver, 1981

Human Sexual Response – Jackie Onassis, 1980

The Acro-Brats – Rebel Rebel

Ball and Pivot – Down, 1985

Pixies – The Holiday Song from Come On Pilgrim, 1987

Ruby Rose Fox – Ronald Regan Killed The Radio – recorded live on Boston Emissions

Age Rings – Rock and Roll Is Dead

The Appreciation Post – The Stroke (Billy Squier cover)

The Atlantics – Lonely Hearts

O Positive – Talk About Love

Campaign for Real Time – Shout

The Organ Beats – Shake A Leg (AC/DC cover)

The Neighborhoods – King of Rats

Permafrost – Sequin In Your Dress

Piebald – American Hearts

You People – Jokes

-Sunday at O’Brien’s, Allston w/ Christopher Leaf (ex-Young Leaves), Shiloh, and Early Bird

Natural Disasters – Modern Age

Newfane – Ruins

Nate Leavitt – Alone Again (Dokken cover)

Morphine – The Night

The Okay Win – Reaction

Abbie Barrett – Here to Stay

-Jan 28 at ONCE Ballroom with Rhett Miller of Old 57s

Airport – It’s True

Will Dailey – I would Die 4 U (Prince cover)