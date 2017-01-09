Boston Emissions 1/8/2017: Mission of Burma, O Positive, Human Sexual Response, The Neighborhoods, Newfane, You People, Abbie Barrett, #RUMBLE2017

| L I N K S |
#RUMBLE2017
It was a Classic 80s Weekend on WZLX, we extended it into Boston Emissions!
Thank you to JJ and Oliver from ONCE Ballroom, our surprise Rumble announcement guests.
2017 Rock & Roll Rumble Dates
Boston Emissions playlist – Sunday, January 8, 2017
Mission of Burma – That’s When I Reach For My Revolver, 1981
Human Sexual Response – Jackie Onassis, 1980
The Acro-Brats – Rebel Rebel
Ball and Pivot – Down, 1985
Pixies – The Holiday Song from Come On Pilgrim, 1987
Ruby Rose Fox – Ronald Regan Killed The Radio – recorded live on Boston Emissions
Age Rings – Rock and Roll Is Dead
The Appreciation Post – The Stroke (Billy Squier cover)
The Atlantics – Lonely Hearts
O Positive – Talk About Love
Campaign for Real Time – Shout
The Organ Beats – Shake A Leg (AC/DC cover)
The Neighborhoods – King of Rats
Permafrost – Sequin In Your Dress
Piebald – American Hearts
You People – Jokes
-Sunday at O’Brien’s, Allston w/ Christopher Leaf (ex-Young Leaves), Shiloh, and Early Bird
Natural Disasters – Modern Age
Newfane – Ruins
Nate Leavitt – Alone Again (Dokken cover)
Morphine – The Night
The Okay Win – Reaction
Abbie Barrett – Here to Stay
-Jan 28 at ONCE Ballroom with Rhett Miller of Old 57s
Airport – It’s True
Will Dailey – I would Die 4 U (Prince cover)