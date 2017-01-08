Sunday Morning Blues: January 8th, 2017

Don’t forget, as soon as Sunday Morning blues finishes at 10am, you can keep the Blues going 24/7 on Radio Mojo! Stream by going to radio.com or tunein.com!

Everybody Pays Some Dues

The Royal Gospel

Royal Southern Brotherhood

When the Blues comes Knockin’

Welcome to Little Milton

Little Milton/Gov’t Mule

You Lie

The Musical Mojo of Dr. John (Various)

Warren Haynes

Right Place, Wrong Time

The Ultimate

Dr. John

Devil in the Rhythm

Devilintherhythm

Delta Generators

Superstition

Live+

Jeff Beck

Black Cat Bone

Blues on the Range

Roy Rogers

I Ain’t Superstitious

I Am the Blues

Willie Dixon

Born Under a Bad Sign

The Royal Sessions

Paul Rodgers

If I Should Have Bad Luck

Superharps

Charlie Musselwhite with James Cotton

Highway Mama

Make Blues Not War

Mike Zito/Walter Trout

Jesus Just Left Chicago

Outskirts of Love

Shemekia Copeland with Billy Gibbons

Sure Got Cold After the Rain Fell

Rio Grande Mud

ZZ Top

Catch Me I’m Falling

From the Roots to the Fruit

The Nick Moss Band

Lie to Me

Lie to Me

Jonny Lang

Outside Woman Blues

Roll Away

Back Door Slam

Gone (Like a Sunset)

Driven

Johnny A

Why Does Love Got to Be So Sad?

Layla and Other Assorted Love Songs

Derek & the Dominos

Seesaw

Seesaw

Beth Hart & Joe Bonamassa

Mr. Policeman

Pierced Arrow

The Rides