Sunday Morning Blues: January 8th, 2017

January 8, 2017 10:00 AM
Filed Under: Carter Alan, Sunday Morning Blues

Don’t forget, as soon as Sunday Morning blues finishes at 10am, you can keep the Blues going 24/7 on Radio Mojo! Stream by going to radio.com or tunein.com!

Everybody Pays Some Dues
The Royal Gospel
Royal Southern Brotherhood

When the Blues comes Knockin’
Welcome to Little Milton
Little Milton/Gov’t Mule

You Lie
The Musical Mojo of Dr. John (Various)
Warren Haynes

Right Place, Wrong Time
The Ultimate
Dr. John

Devil in the Rhythm
Devilintherhythm
Delta Generators

Superstition
Live+
Jeff Beck

Black Cat Bone
Blues on the Range
Roy Rogers

I Ain’t Superstitious
I Am the Blues
Willie Dixon

Born Under a Bad Sign
The Royal Sessions
Paul Rodgers

If I Should Have Bad Luck
Superharps
Charlie Musselwhite with James Cotton

Highway Mama
Make Blues Not War
Mike Zito/Walter Trout

Jesus Just Left Chicago
Outskirts of Love
Shemekia Copeland with Billy Gibbons

Sure Got Cold After the Rain Fell
Rio Grande Mud
ZZ Top

Catch Me I’m Falling
From the Roots to the Fruit
The Nick Moss Band

Lie to Me
Lie to Me
Jonny Lang

Outside Woman Blues
Roll Away
Back Door Slam

Gone (Like a Sunset)
Driven
Johnny A

Why Does Love Got to Be So Sad?
Layla and Other Assorted Love Songs
Derek & the Dominos

Seesaw
Seesaw
Beth Hart & Joe Bonamassa

Mr. Policeman
Pierced Arrow
The Rides

