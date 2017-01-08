Carter Alan’s Rock ‘n’ Roll Diary: January 8 in Classic Rock History

It’s the birthday of the late David Bowie who we lost last year on January 10th. He released his final album “Blackstar” using what jazz player’s band?



ANSWER: Saxophonist Donny McCaslin

What else happened on this day in rock n’ roll history? Here’s the Rock N’ Roll Diary for January 8, from the College of Classic Rock Knowledge – 100.7 WZLX!

Happy Birthday: The King – Elvis Presley! Plus, it’s also the birthday of the late David Bowie, as well as Doors guitarist Robbie Krieger…

1966: The Kinks and The Who appeared on the final episode of the American television variety show “Shindig”…

1975: Led Zeppelin set a new record for concert ticket sales when the group sold out three nights at Madison Square Garden in four hours…

1979: Rush was named “The Canadian Ambassadors of Music” by the Canadian government…

1991: Def Leppard guitarist Steve Clark, a founding member of the band, died in London after an overdose of drugs and alcohol…

1993: Elvis Presley stamps went on sale at U.S. post offices across the country, commemorating The King’s 58th birthday…

2006: The second season of Ted Nugent’s reality show “Wanted Ted or Alive” began on the Outdoor Life Network…