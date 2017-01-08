Boston Emissions with Anngelle Wood Presents The 2017 Rock & Roll Rumble WZLX
Announcing 2017 Rock & Roll Rumble Dates

January 8, 2017 11:02 PM
ANNOUNCING
2017 Rock & Roll Rumble Dates

Boston Emissions with Anngelle Wood on WZLX Presents the 38th annual Rock & Roll Rumble!

The Rock & Roll Rumble – live music institution and World Series of Boston Rock – takes over April once again!

For the second year, ONCE Ballroom and Lounge in Somerville, Mass will act as host venue. ONCE Ballroom remains one of the last independent music venues in the city.

Band selection is taking place; the 24 participating bands  will be announced on Boston Emissions on 100.7 WZLX in March. 

The Schedule:

Preliminaries:
Sunday, April 2
Monday, April 3
Tuesday, April 4

*Off Weds, April 5 for the traditional day of rest

Thursday, April 6
Friday, April 7
Saturday, April 8

Semifinals:
Friday, April 14
Saturday April 15

Finals:
Friday, April 21

 

 rumble2017stdposter Announcing 2017 Rock & Roll Rumble Dates

