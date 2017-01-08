ANNOUNCING
2017 Rock & Roll Rumble Dates
Boston Emissions with Anngelle Wood on WZLX Presents the 38th annual Rock & Roll Rumble!
The Rock & Roll Rumble – live music institution and World Series of Boston Rock – takes over April once again!
For the second year, ONCE Ballroom and Lounge in Somerville, Mass will act as host venue. ONCE Ballroom remains one of the last independent music venues in the city.
Band selection is taking place; the 24 participating bands will be announced on Boston Emissions on 100.7 WZLX in March.
The Schedule:
Sunday, April 2
Monday, April 3
Tuesday, April 4
*Off Weds, April 5 for the traditional day of rest
Thursday, April 6
Friday, April 7
Saturday, April 8
Friday, April 14
Saturday April 15
Finals:
Friday, April 21
