Classic 80s Weekend ZLX: 20 Excellent Movies of the 80s

As we settle into a snowy Classic 80s Weekend here on ZLX, we decided to look back 30 years and find some of the best cinema classics from the era of awesome.
In no particular order, here are 20 of the most righteous films from the 80s, and a perfect compliment to a snowbound night in, just fire up the Netflix or the Amazon and dive in!
Ferris Bueller’s Day Off
E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial
The Breakfast Club
The Empire Strikes Back
Fast Times at Ridgemont High
Ghostbusters
The Terminator
This Is Spinal Tap
Back to the Future
Caddyshack
Aliens
Full Metal Jacket
Die Hard
Top Gun
Wall Street
Scarface
Platoon
The Shining
Raiders of the Lost Ark
Raging Bull