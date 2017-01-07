Carter Alan’s Rock ‘n’ Roll Diary: January 7 in Classic Rock History

Riots erupted in 1975 at the Boston Garden when fans waiting to buy Led Zeppelin concert tickets rioted and caused $30,000 in damage. The ’75 concert was cancelled. When was the next Zeppelin visit to the city?



1958: Gibson introduced the legendary Flying V guitar, which would eventually become the favorite of many a guitarist including legendary bluesman Albert King and Leslie West of Mountain…

1975: Riots erupted while thousands of people were waiting For Led Zeppelin concert tickets to go on sale at the Boston Garden box office. Officials had allowed people into North Station to escape the plummeting temperatures outside when many went berserk, upending kiosks and operating emergency fire hoses. Over $30,000 worth of damage was done to the building and the mayor responded by cancelling Led Zeppelin’s Boston appearance…

1992: Eric Clapton led the list of nominees for the 35th annual Grammy Awards with a total of nine nominations for his Unplugged album. He would end up winning six of those awards including “Album of the Year”…

1999: Rod Stewart and supermodel wife Rachel Hunter announced their separation after eight years of marriage…

2004: The Black Crowes’ Chris Robinson became a dad when his wife, actress Kate Hudson, gave birth to a boy in Los Angeles…