SixX Strings: Rudy Sarzo is Appalled on Cuba’s Response to U.S.

Music is truly a journey for most. Whether you are playing, listening, or just participating, the path this journey can take is pretty complex. It is full of ups and downs and more often than not, it is downright painful. No matter what your drive is, there always seems to be someone trying to hold you back or stifle your expression. Well from an early age, one man defied that oppression and strived to be something… something that was worth taking a chance on. That man is Rudy Sarzo.

Being born into the rich culture that is Cuba, Rudy has never forgotten what his journey meant. He has never taken for granted the struggle of his countrymen, or the chance he was given by once bandmate and friend Randy Rhoads. For someone who was sleeping on a blanket spread out on a floor, Rudy was extended a level of trust that most can’t fully appreciate. His passion was the music and any level of suffrage was more than worth it! Rudy has never forgotten the leg up he received from Randy, and he still holds that level of trust very close to his heart. And by the accomplishments under his belt, Rudy’s opportunities were far from wasted!

“…He wanted to be a musician, not a rock star.”

-Rudy Sarzo on Randy Rhoads

Rudy looks back on his life of playing and the opportunities he has been given every day, and feels it is his duty to remember where he came from and who helped him along the way. Later this month Rudy will be part of two great events around the annual NAMM (National Association of Music Merchants) show in Anaheim, CA. One will be the Randy Rhoads Remembered show, which is a celebration of the teacher, guitarist and caring soul that was Randy Rhoads; the same man who vouched for Rudy so many years ago. The second is his induction into the inaugural class of the Hall of Heavy Metal History with his past bandmates and close friends, the late Ronnie James Dio and the aforementioned Randy Rhoads. Both of these events herald the fact that Rudy has never forgotten where he came from and that he has been immensely grateful along the way.

“I’ve been blessed to play with some of the most incredible musicians ever.”

-Rudy Sarzo

I had the chance to talk with Rudy Sarzo about Cuba and its current political state, NAMM, Randy Rhoads, Ronnie James Dio, the Hall of Heavy Metal History, and his future with Devil City Angels. Take a listen to our chat and maybe ponder who extended you a trusting hand along your journey in life.

Check it,

SixX