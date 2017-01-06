Carter Alan’s Rock ‘n’ Roll Diary: January 6 in Classic Rock History

On this day in 1996 the Beatles “Free as a Bird” single, finished by the 3 surviving members from a 1977 John Lennon demo, reached #6 on the U.S. charts – 26 years after the band broke up! Has the group had any subsequent Top 40 hits in the U.S.?



ANSWER: Yes. “Real Love” reached #11 later that same year of 1996

What else happened on this day in rock n’ roll history? Here’s the Rock N’ Roll Diary for January 6, from the College of Classic Rock Knowledge – 100.7 WZLX!

1964: The Rolling Stones began their first headlining tour of England…

1990: A new record was set when it was reported that the Rolling Stones’ “Steel Wheels” tour had grossed over $100 million…

1993: More Stones news. Bassist Bill Wyman announced on the BBC that he would be leaving the band after 32 years…

2002: Officials in Champaign, Illinois announced that the city was renaming part of Main Street as “REO Speedwagon Way” after the group – which formed in that city…