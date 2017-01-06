Billy Joel to Play Legendary Baseball Stadiums in 2017

By Robyn Collins

Billy Joel has some “firsts” lined up for 2017. The Piano Man is going to be playing several massive venues this touring season. Among those, he’s scheduled to play Los Angeles’ Dodger Stadium for the first time and play the first concert ever at the Atlanta Braves’ new soon-to-be-opened SunTrust Park.

While Billy Joel is best known as a New Yorker, the artist first came to prominence in the 1970’s living in Los Angeles as a piano player and lounge singer at the Executive Room in Los Angeles under the name, Bill Martin. So, his first ever performance at Dodger Stadium is homecoming of sorts.

The legendary rocker will hit up Cleveland, Chicago, Boston and Philadelphia, as well as adding another show at Madison Square Garden.

Jan. 11 – New York, N.Y. @ Madison Square Garden Arena

Jan. 27 – Orlando, Fla. @ Amway Center

Feb. 10 – New Orleans, La. @ Smoothie King Center

Feb. 22 – New York, N.Y. @ Madison Square Garden Arena

March 3 – New York, N.Y. @ Madison Square Garden Arena

March 24 – Lincoln, Neb. @ Pinnacle Bank Arena

April 5 – Uniondale, N.Y. @ Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum

April 14 – New York, N.Y. @ Madison Square Garden Arena

April 28 – Atlanta, Ga. @ SunTrust Park

May 13 – Los Angeles, Calif. @ Dodger Stadium

May 25 – New York, N.Y. @ Madison Square Garden Arena

July 14 – Cleveland, Ohio @ Progressive Field

Aug. 11 – Chicago, Ill. @ Wrigley Field

Aug. 30 – Boston, Mass. @ Fenway Park

Sept. 9 – Philadelphia, Pa. @ Citizens Bank Park

Tickets go on sale to the general public Jan. 13 via Ticketmaster.