What Does Karlson & McKenzie’s Boss Mean In This Email He Sent Them?

Kevin is really baffled by what our boss said in an email with a video clip of a church service mishap with things falling and crashing.

The guys try to hypothesize what it means and also ask listeners for their input.

What do you think it means?

Karlson & McKenzie can be heard weekday mornings from 5:30am until 10am on Boston’s Classic Rock, 100.7 WZLX. Follow the show on Twitter (@KarlsonMcKenzie) and like them on Facebook. Stream K&M anywhere you go with the free Radio.com app for iOS and Android devices.