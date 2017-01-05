The Appliance Name Senseless Survey

The soft spoken man seemed kind of curious as to what Kevin was going to ask him so he agreed to be asked all these Senseless questions from Steven Tyler & Stevie Nicks jousting each other, standard paper size, taking shower naps, hiding pills in peanut butter, naming your TV and lasted almost 2 minutes until he was asked about being fat and lazy.

Karlson & McKenzie can be heard weekday mornings from 5:30am until 10am on Boston’s Classic Rock, 100.7 WZLX. Follow the show on Twitter (@KarlsonMcKenzie) and like them on Facebook. Stream K&M anywhere you go with the free Radio.com app for iOS and Android devices.