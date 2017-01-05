Carter Alan’s Rock ‘n’ Roll Diary: January 5 in Classic Rock History

On this day in 1973 Bruce Springsteen released his first album “Greetings from Asbury Park.” Columbia Records first rejected the album and said it needed a hit. Springsteen quickly wrote a new song and added it to the album. Which song?



ANSWER: “Spirit in the Night”

What else happened on this day in rock n' roll history?

1973: Bruce Springsteen released his first album “Greetings From Asbury Park, NJ”…

1976: Police fatally shot longtime Beatles road manager Mal Evans after he threatened his live-in companion with a rifle during an argument – the police said Evans turned the rifle on them when asked to surrender…

1980: John Mellencamp made his first appearance on “American Bandstand,” performing the song “I Need a Lover”…

1987: Elton John entered a hospital in Sydney, Australia for throat surgery. As a result, he had to cancel his concert schedule for the entire year…

1991: ZZ Top was honored by the state of Tennessee, as well as Shelby County and the city of Memphis, for “Keeping the blues alive”…

2008: Actress Cate Blanchett got the nod for Best Supporting Actress from the National Society of Film Critics for her portrayal of Bob Dylan in the film “I’m Not There”…