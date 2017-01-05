Bono And The Edge Release Promo Video Filled With U2 Puns

Fresh off rumors that they will announce a show on Monday, January 9th, and possibly a tour shortly after, U2 took to social media this afternoon to offer tickets of a different kind.

Bono and The Edge released a promo video on Thursday, (January 5th) offering two fans front row seats to a private rehearsal with the band.

The minute long video features the two U2 members hyping the sweepstakes with puns of the band’s song titles.

“We are teaming up with Omaze to give you the chance to win U2 playing just for you,” Bono starts off before The Edge interrupts him. “With or without you.”

As Bono tries to explain further, the band’s guitarist keeps interrupting with more titles: I Will Follow, Sometimes You Can’t Make It On Your Own, Desire, One, and more.

The contest can be entered by making a donation to Omaze’s RED Shopathon campaign to benefit HIV and AIDS research around the world.

Watch the video in the player at the top of the post.