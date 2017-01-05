Billy Joel Returns For A Historic 4th Year In A Row At Fenway Park

The Piano Man must have a certain love for the Green Monster, he’ll play in front of it for a record 4th year in a row, this coming summer.

Billy Joel has announced his return to Boston’s Fenway Park on August 30th, 2017.

No other artist has played more than three years in a row since concerts started at “America’s Most Beloved Ballpark,” first in 1973 and then restarted in 2003.

“To have an artist of his talent return for the fourth consecutive year is a testament to the great following he has in New England,” said Red Sox President Sam Kennedy in a statement to WZLX. “We look forward to welcoming him back for what is becoming an annual tradition.”

Joel is currently in his fourth year of residency at New York’s Madison Square Garden, which is currently scheduled through May 25th. The Fenway show is the first summer concert to be announced for Billy.

The Red Sox have also announced that they will commemorate Billy Joel’s unprecedented fourth show by kicking off the month of August with Billy Joel Night against the Cleveland Indians on August 1st.

Tickets for the August 30th show go on-sale Friday, January 13th at 10am through the Red Sox website.